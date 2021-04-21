Investors Purchase Large Volume of Berry Global Group Call Options (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 2,634 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 818% compared to the average daily volume of 287 call options.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,023,000. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 51,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Berry Global Group by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BERY opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.68 and its 200 day moving average is $55.01. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.69 and a fifty-two week high of $63.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.18. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

BERY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.31.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

