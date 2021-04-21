Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN)

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 4,601 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 11,403% compared to the average daily volume of 40 call options.

Shares of MRLN stock opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $249.35 million, a P/E ratio of -35.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.07. Marlin Business Services has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $22.90.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $18.16 million during the quarter. Marlin Business Services had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Marlin Business Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Marlin Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

