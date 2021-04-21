Intuitive Surgical Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 9,218 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 130% compared to the average daily volume of 4,007 call options.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $801.89.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $64.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $875.56. The stock had a trading volume of 36,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,277. The firm has a market cap of $103.65 billion, a PE ratio of 98.06, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $743.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $754.63. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $488.00 and a fifty-two week high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 379 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $288,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,568.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 51.5% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 64.0% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

