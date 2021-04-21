Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Increased to $939.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $805.95.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $77.60 on Wednesday, reaching $888.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,277. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $743.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $754.63. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $488.00 and a 1 year high of $826.81. The company has a market capitalization of $105.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $288,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $163,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

