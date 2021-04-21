Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.89 EPS

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $811.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $488.00 and a fifty-two week high of $826.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $743.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $754.63.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total value of $8,398,782.80. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $163,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 672 shares in the company, valued at $510,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ISRG. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $862.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $765.58.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

