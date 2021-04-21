Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Announces Earnings Results

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $811.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $96.02 billion, a PE ratio of 92.38, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $488.00 and a 52-week high of $826.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $743.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $754.63.

A number of research firms have commented on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $793.89.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total transaction of $7,046,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,082,892.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $2,313,156.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

