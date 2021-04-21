Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,183 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises approximately 1.2% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 10.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 315,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.68.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $407.73. 5,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,168. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.42 and a twelve month high of $423.74. The firm has a market cap of $111.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

