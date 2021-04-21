Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intersect ENT reported mixed results for the fourth-quarter of 2020. Revenues declined year over year as a result of hospitals suspending elective surgical procedures, and significantly reduced ENT office visits. Significant contraction in gross margin and a higher adjusted operating loss are discouraging as well. Headwinds like business seasonality and stiff competition remain. On a positive note, the company noted that PROPEL, SINUVA and Fiagon product lines are gaining momentum. The 2021 revenue expectation is showing growth over the 2019 level. Potential in chronic sinusitis market, a well-progressing SINUVA and PROPEL product line, and a strong solvency position are added benefits. Overall, in the past three months, Intersect ENT has underperformed the industry it belongs to.”

XENT has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Intersect ENT from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intersect ENT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XENT opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $643.81 million, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.34. Intersect ENT has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 11.28 and a quick ratio of 10.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.07.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XENT. FMR LLC lifted its position in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after buying an additional 600,246 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 121.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the third quarter worth $612,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the third quarter worth $183,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

