International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.54) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.77) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). International Seaways posted earnings of $1.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 136.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.29). International Seaways had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INSW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 82,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 525.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 94,131 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,560,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,490,000 after acquiring an additional 250,695 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INSW traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.05. 5,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,585. The firm has a market cap of $533.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.46. International Seaways has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

