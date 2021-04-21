International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $165.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. International Business Machines traded as high as $138.88 and last traded at $138.48, with a volume of 141566 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.12.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $530,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.49 and a 200-day moving average of $124.08. The company has a market capitalization of $123.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

