International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,901 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 123.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Motco increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in American Tower by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.67.

NYSE:AMT opened at $252.67 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.04.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 64.17%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

