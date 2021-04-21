International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 12,243 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 149.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,458 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,243 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $133.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $151.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $71.75 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna downgraded QUALCOMM from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.77.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

