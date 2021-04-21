International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 107.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 131,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,155 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after buying an additional 6,965,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pfizer by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540,245 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,009,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,546,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,367 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,838 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

NYSE:PFE opened at $39.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

