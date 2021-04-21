International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 6,420 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 74.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,954,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 403,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Isomer Partners LP increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,140,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $89.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.13. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 2.79.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.45.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,999,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $371,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 596,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,840,881.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,081,540 shares of company stock valued at $382,709,039. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

