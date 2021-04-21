International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 2,903 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 85.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 90.8% during the first quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

IJH opened at $265.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $261.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.76. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $147.67 and a 1 year high of $272.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

