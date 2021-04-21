International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,655 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 134.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZM. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $28,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZM opened at $321.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 412.54, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.67 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.86.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.05, for a total transaction of $829,889.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total value of $60,904,034.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,552,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 385,220 shares of company stock valued at $134,518,024. 24.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZM. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $423.62.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

