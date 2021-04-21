Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

IBKR stock opened at $74.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $36.25 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.62.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,531,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,103,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,339,077.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 11,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $901,280.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,163,745 shares of company stock valued at $85,544,095 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

