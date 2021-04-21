Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.
IBKR stock opened at $74.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $36.25 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.62.
In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,531,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,103,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,339,077.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 11,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $901,280.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,163,745 shares of company stock valued at $85,544,095 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.
About Interactive Brokers Group
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.
