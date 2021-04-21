Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,633 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 20.2% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Intel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 36,560 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in Intel by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Intel by 10.2% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 4,499 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Intel by 104.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,810 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.88. The stock had a trading volume of 436,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,107,531. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.07. The company has a market cap of $256.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.