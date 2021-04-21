Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,142 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Truist boosted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.64.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $63.19. 557,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,107,531. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.07. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

