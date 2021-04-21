Insight Folios Inc Raises Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up approximately 3.0% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,587 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,215,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,845,000 after acquiring an additional 87,976 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Altria Group by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,719,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,505,000 after acquiring an additional 491,375 shares in the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.30.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.71. 313,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,898,307. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

