Insight Folios Inc Purchases 22,421 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,421 shares during the period. Energy Transfer comprises about 2.5% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,769,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869,487 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.2% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 26,072,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,309 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,073,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,920 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth about $16,012,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $6,195,000. 36.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ET. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $7.94. The company had a trading volume of 146,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,747,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.30 and a beta of 2.54. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6.78.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 42.07%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

