Insight Folios Inc Has $5.81 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Insight Folios Inc decreased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services makes up about 4.0% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 216,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 16,735 shares during the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $1,132,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 549,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.67.

DFS traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.02. 62,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,656,019. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $104.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.21 and its 200 day moving average is $86.15.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In related news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,184.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

