Insider Selling: Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 5,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $22,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,390.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TCDA stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.73. 209,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 7.00 and a quick ratio of 7.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.81. Tricida, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $32.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.40.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tricida, Inc. will post -5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCDA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tricida by 11,855.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,541,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,022,000 after buying an additional 4,504,003 shares during the period. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Tricida in the fourth quarter worth about $12,878,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Tricida in the fourth quarter worth about $9,136,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tricida in the fourth quarter worth about $6,761,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tricida by 3,603.3% in the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 858,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after buying an additional 835,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tricida presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

