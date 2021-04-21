Insider Selling: Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Director Sells 2,045 Shares of Stock

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of THO opened at $135.73 on Wednesday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 436.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Thor Industries by 132.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Thor Industries by 203.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on THO shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

