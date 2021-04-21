Insider Selling: Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Director Sells 53,750 Shares of Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,514,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,744,800.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Switch stock opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. Switch, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.55 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.28.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $127.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.36 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Switch’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 250.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 9,513 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Switch by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after buying an additional 93,254 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 23.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Switch by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Switch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWCH. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Switch in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist began coverage on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.28.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

