Insider Selling: Curtis Banks Group plc (LON:CBP) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Curtis Banks Group plc (LON:CBP) insider Louis Jules Hydleman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 284 ($3.71), for a total value of £42,600 ($55,657.17).

Shares of CBP stock opened at GBX 288 ($3.76) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £191.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 257.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 228.12. Curtis Banks Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 192 ($2.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 293 ($3.83).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Curtis Banks Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. Curtis Banks Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.95%.

Curtis Banks Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. It also offers financial, legal, and property valuation services. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

