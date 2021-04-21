Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Sells $248,140.00 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total transaction of $248,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 251,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,244,175.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cardlytics stock opened at $118.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $161.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.24 and a beta of 2.63.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. Cardlytics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

