Insider Selling: 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Insider Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $169,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ram Waisbourd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $169,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $148,120.00.

ETNB stock opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $517.10 million and a PE ratio of -5.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.40. 89bio, Inc. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $42.36.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.24. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at $1,408,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in 89bio by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 26,486 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $552,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 299.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ETNB shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of 89bio from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

