Insider Buying: Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Director Yezan Munther Haddadin purchased 10,000 shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $18,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,926 shares in the company, valued at $34,445.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

OTLK opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $309.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.53. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $4.26.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OTLK shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 432.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 110,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 90,109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 52,657 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

