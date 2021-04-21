Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) in a research note released on Sunday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ INVZ opened at $9.47 on Friday. Innoviz Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $16,594,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizPro, a solid state LiDAR that offers performance and value for automotive and other applications. It also manufactures InnovizOne, an automotive- grade LiDAR sensor that provides 3D sensing for Level 3-Level 5 autonomous driving.

