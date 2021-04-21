Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $94.16

Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $94.16 and last traded at $93.47, with a volume of 366 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.96.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.09 and a 200-day moving average of $82.09.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $63,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 1,502 shares of company stock worth $132,923 over the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 568.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingredion (NYSE:INGR)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

