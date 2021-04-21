Ingevity (NGVT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Ingevity to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $325.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.24 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ingevity to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $70.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 2.21. Ingevity has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $79.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.54.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.17.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

