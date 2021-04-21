Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Receives $17.79 Average PT from Analysts

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.79.

Several research firms have issued reports on INFY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Investec cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Get Infosys alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Infosys during the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Infosys by 2.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 71,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Infosys by 22.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Infosys during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 0.3% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 199,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INFY traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $18.10. The stock had a trading volume of 164,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,762,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $19.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.91.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.