Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 23rd

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd.

NASDAQ ILPT opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 20.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.