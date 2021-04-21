Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) will report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Impinj’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Impinj reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 192.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Impinj will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on PI. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Impinj from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Colliers Securities upped their target price on Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Impinj has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.38.

In related news, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $1,765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,360.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $90,620.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,948,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,984 shares of company stock worth $1,880,405. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PI. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Impinj by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PI traded down $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.77. The company had a trading volume of 140,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,287. Impinj has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $79.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 2.56.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

