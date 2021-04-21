Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Immunome, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing a proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics designed to change the way diseases are currently being treated. Immunome, Inc. is based in Exton, United States. “

Get Immunome alerts:

IMNM traded down $2.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.11. 53,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,617. Immunome has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $63.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.15.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.11). On average, analysts predict that Immunome will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMNM. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Immunome during the fourth quarter worth $695,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Immunome during the fourth quarter worth $645,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Immunome during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Immunome during the fourth quarter worth $1,186,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Immunome during the fourth quarter worth $245,000.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immunome (IMNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.