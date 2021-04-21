IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of IMARA from $59.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IMARA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.
IMRA opened at $6.78 on Monday. IMARA has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $62.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.09.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMRA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IMARA by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after buying an additional 105,040 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of IMARA by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 517,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after buying an additional 93,653 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of IMARA by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 21,168 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in IMARA by 560.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 17,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in IMARA by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.
IMARA Company Profile
IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
