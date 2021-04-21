IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of IMARA from $59.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IMARA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

IMRA opened at $6.78 on Monday. IMARA has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $62.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.09.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.25). On average, analysts anticipate that IMARA will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMRA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IMARA by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after buying an additional 105,040 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of IMARA by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 517,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after buying an additional 93,653 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of IMARA by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 21,168 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in IMARA by 560.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 17,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in IMARA by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

IMARA Company Profile

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

