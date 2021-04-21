Illuvium (ILV) 24 Hour Volume Tops $373,073.00

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Illuvium has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for $66.21 or 0.00119726 BTC on exchanges. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $38.82 million and approximately $373,073.00 worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00061739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.98 or 0.00276612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $563.18 or 0.01018315 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00024901 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,126.39 or 0.99677387 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $354.19 or 0.00640429 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,272 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

