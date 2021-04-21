Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ikena Oncology in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating for the company.

NASDAQ:IKNA opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. Ikena Oncology has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $37.61.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

