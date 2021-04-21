IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of IG Design Group (LON:IGR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 790 ($10.32) price target on the stock.
Shares of IGR opened at GBX 613 ($8.01) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 573.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 532.60. IG Design Group has a 52-week low of GBX 390 ($5.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 653 ($8.53). The firm has a market cap of £593.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.25.
About IG Design Group
