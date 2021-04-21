IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of IG Design Group (LON:IGR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 790 ($10.32) price target on the stock.

Shares of IGR opened at GBX 613 ($8.01) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 573.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 532.60. IG Design Group has a 52-week low of GBX 390 ($5.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 653 ($8.53). The firm has a market cap of £593.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.25.

About IG Design Group

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

