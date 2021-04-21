IFG Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 255,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,523,000 after acquiring an additional 28,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EMR traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.12 and a fifty-two week high of $93.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

