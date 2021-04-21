IFG Advisory LLC Sells 438 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $109,000.

Shares of FMB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.95. 6,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,732. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $52.43 and a twelve month high of $57.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.63.

