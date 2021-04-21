IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 8,483 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,483 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $228,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,459. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $69.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.