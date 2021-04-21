IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 364 Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.30% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,273,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBUY traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.93. 1,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,165. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a one year low of $48.44 and a one year high of $141.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.62.

