Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) to report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Ichor posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $4.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ICHR shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on Ichor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ichor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

Shares of ICHR traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.32. 14,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 2.33. Ichor has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $63.42.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $1,036,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 149,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,202,208.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,281,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,650. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

