ICAP Increases Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $160.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at ICAP from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. ICAP’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMAT. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

Applied Materials stock opened at $128.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $118.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $46.22 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,234,000 after acquiring an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 277,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $23,920,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

