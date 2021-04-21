IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAMGOLD Corp is an international gold exploration and mining company based in Canada. It holds a 38% stake in the Sadiola Gold Mine and a 40% stake in the Yatela Gold Mine. Both are located in Mali, West Africa. Measured and indicated resources at Sadiola and Yatela are 5.5 million ounces of gold (including reserves of 5.2 million ounces). Inferred resources are 5.9 million ounces. IAMGOLD is actively exploring highly prospective ground in Africa and South America. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. CSFB reduced their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on IAMGOLD from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded IAMGOLD to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.01.

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $5.35.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $347.50 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 31.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. On average, research analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,845,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,933 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,447 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 160,452 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,075,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

