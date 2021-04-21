i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) to announce sales of $47.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.82 million and the highest is $48.25 million. i3 Verticals posted sales of $39.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year sales of $203.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $199.55 million to $205.02 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $235.02 million, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $246.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $44.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.48 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%.

Several equities analysts have commented on IIIV shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

i3 Verticals stock traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $32.47. 81,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,003. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -829.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.65. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $35.99.

In related news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $6,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,884,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 225,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $623,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

