HyperExchange (HX) Trading Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. HyperExchange has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $15,861.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HyperExchange has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One HyperExchange coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HyperExchange alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00063854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.02 or 0.00275100 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $537.61 or 0.00966534 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00024526 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $368.83 or 0.00663089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,583.92 or 0.99931091 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HyperExchange Profile

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. HyperExchange’s official website is hx.cash . HyperExchange’s official Twitter account is @HyperExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

HyperExchange Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperExchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperExchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperExchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperExchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperExchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.