Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Major Shareholder Sells $152,209.26 in Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 37,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $152,209.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Highbridge Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 190,862 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $763,448.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 156,179 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $637,210.32.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 24,842 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $102,349.04.

HYMC stock opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average is $7.01.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,492 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 8,895.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares during the period. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hycroft Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. It holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

